LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival press office announced the sale of the tickets for festival events will begin March 6.

List of events that will go on sale:

Macy’s Presents the Spring Fashion Show on March 26

The Fillies Derby Ball Presented by Dillard’s and Total Wine & More on April 4

Republic Bank Bourbonville on April 9

They’re Off! Luncheon on April 17

Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party Presented by Number JUAN Tequila on April 18

Waterfront Jam Concert Series VIP Tickets from April 24-April 30

Great Steamboat Race Trial Presented by Trilogy on April 27

Kentucky Proud WineFest on April 28- April 29

BeerFest Presented by Liberty Financial on April 29

Great Steamboat Race Presented by IBEW Local 369 on April 29

Pegasus Parade on April 30

“We have another packed line-up of events to look forward to this spring,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO. “Many of our ticketed events sell out quickly, so we encourage fans to purchase their tickets early so they don’t miss out.”

To purchase tickets to these events, patrons can order them online at KDF.org.

