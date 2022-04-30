'Bright and bold.' | Here's what to wear for the 148th Kentucky Derby

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to dressing up for the Derby, in part because what you wear depends on where you'll be for most of the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Above video is fashion from the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

One of the most unique and iconic characteristics of the Kentucky Derby is the showcase of spring fashion.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to dressing up for the Derby, in part because what you wear depends on where you'll be for most of the day.

The biggest takeaways are to go bold and bright with your outfit choices. This is the one day of the year where more is better.

Here's some helpful tips to prepare your Derby outfit from the Kentucky Derby's official website, more tips and information on attire can be found there.

Women

Hats at the Derby are part tradition, part spectacle. There are no rules or limits when it comes to choosing your Derby hat. They should be creative and showcase your personality.

Depending on where you are you may see different types of hats. For instance, in the seated areas of Churchill, you'll find more elegant hats, meanwhile in the infield, hats can get a bit more wild!

When selecting a dress, keep it simple. Let your hat or fascinator be the staple of your outfit.

Organizers recommend letting the color and excitement of spring inspire your decisions. Choose dresses full of color, florals or equine patterns.

There's also no need for large pieces of jewelry, again this would take away from your hat, so keep it simple.

Bring a large bag to carry extra shoes, water, sunscreen, a poncho and whatever else you may need. Pack a smaller clutch for cash and personal items within that bag. Be sure the bag meets policy guidelines.

Men

The Derby is all about bright fashion, so men, wear outfits that are sun-drenched, with tropical colors in bold stripes or busy plaid and bright pastels.

Pants are the "eye-catcher from a distance." Wear pants with bright colors.

Have fun with your dress shirts. A great shirt in a complimentary color can make you stand out from the crowd.

Your jacket will bring the look together. You can't go wrong with navy or black blazers to look more polished. Derby organizers recommend a 3-button side vent blazer rather than a 2-button blazer.

Most men wear a necktie, but a bow tie is a good go-to option as well. If you've never worn a bow before, try it just once, you may find you like it!

Go for horse bit loafers for shoes, remember, they should be worn sockless.

And yes, men wear hats to the Derby too. Finish your look off with a fedora or bowler hat.

Helpful Tips

Fashion vs. Comfort

Remember, on Oaks or Derby Day, you're likely to spend a lot of time on your feet and will find yourself walking for most of the day. Pack a pair of flip-flops or ultra-comfortable shoes to change into if you need.

Weather

As with any outdoor event in Kentucky, weather is a wildcard. Be sure to check the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team's forecast before heading out.

Pack plenty of sunscreen, chapstick and even a light poncho to go over your Derby outfit in the event of rain.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.