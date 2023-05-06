Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby

Mage wins the 149th Kentucky Derby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race.

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

Two Phil's and Angel of Empire followed Mage to the finish line in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

