Churchill Downs unveils Kentucky Derby 148 logo

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack has unveiled its logo for Kentucky Derby 148, paying homage to one of the most notable landmarks in horseracing: the Twin Spires.

The logo was created by MogoSME, the strategic branding agency that has designed Derby and Oaks logos for the past 14 years. It will be used on Derby merchandise and promotions.

Official merchandise for Derby 148 will be available online and at the racetrack, Derby Museum gift shop and airport starting this summer.

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022. It is expected to be the first Derby to have full capacity since COVID-19 delayed the race in 2020.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.