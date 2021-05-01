From fashion to finish, Kentucky Derby 147 doesn't disappoint; Here's a recap

Medina Spirit takes the win at the 2021 Kentucky Derby--Run for the Roses. Favorite Essential Quality finished 4th.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 147th Kentucky Derby is a wrap. The 'Run for the Roses' didn't disappoint. Medina Spirit won a thriller--edging Mandaloun by half-length, the AP reports.

The Medina Spirit win makes Bob Baffert the winningest trainer in Derby history at 7. According to Churchill Downs, Baffert broke a tie with Ben Jones for most Derby victories. His previous are: Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015), Triple Crown winner Justify (2018) and Authentic (2020).

Crowd attendance was estimated at 51,838, according to Churchill Downs.

The day after the big win, our news crew was allowed to get closer to Medina Spirit. Fresh off the Kentucky Derby win, Medina Spirit's afterglow was popping. The Derby winner is relishing in the spotlight and attention.

Big talker on social media, the many people seen without face masks.

Next up is the Triple Crown run is the Preakness race on Saturday, May 15 from Baltimore at the Pimlico Race Course.

7:20 p.m. - Gov. Beshear makes the trophy presentation.

7:16 p.m. - Top 4 finishers: Medina Spirit wins, 2. Mandaloun, 3. Hot Rod Charlie and 4. race favorite Essential Quality.

7:01 p.m. - Medina Spirit winner in a very tight race. The win gives Bob Baffert his 7th win. Medina Spirit won by just a half-length over Mandaloun, the AP is reporting.

7:00 p.m. - Hot Rod Charlie makes a big move. Favorite Essential Quality just misses winning a very tight one.

6:59: p.m. - Horses off and running in Kentucky Derby 147.

A battle down to the wire!



Watch the replay of the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/1YPo3DRTJZ — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2021

6:43 p.m. - UofL Marching Band introduced, plays "My Old Kentucky Home." The song was modified last year. It has been been a tradition at the Kentucky Derby for 100 years.

6:41 p.m. - "Riders Up!" call given by Hall of Fame trainer and a 4-time Kentucky Derby winner D. Wayne Lukas, 85.

6:30 p.m. - Horses in padlocks

5:58 p.m - Less than an hour away from the fastest 2 minutes in sports.

5:08: p.m. - National Anthem performed by Tori Kelly. Kelly is the eleventh major artist to perform ahead of the first leg of the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby energy level and Derby fashion statements were strong, especially for the WHAS11 News team!!

(Specific time unknown). - A plane flying above Churchill Downs Saturday afternoon carried a banner reading "Protect Black Women. Divest from Police."

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, 85 years young and a 4-time Kentucky Derby winner, will perform the "Rider's Up" duties for the derby at 6:41 p.m., Churchill Downs tweeted on Saturday.

Rapper, Louisville native Jack Harlowe was originally scheduled to perform the duties. No word yet on why it was changed.

Here's a list of Derby Day race winners of early races at Churchill Downs.

Saturday morning, a Houston furniture dealer who owns horses is placing a big-money bet on the Kentucky Derby. Jim McIngvale, nicknamed “Mattress Mack,” is wagering at least $2 million on Saturday’s race, which will be the largest in Derby history.

History happening during Derby 147 when the horses take their post positions:

6:00 a.m. - WHAS11 News live from Churchill Downs for a special 4-hour Wake Up show.

Here’s a peek at how I spent my first #DerbyDay with the @WHAS11 crew.



This is from our last two hours of a four-hour morning show previewing the derby with @HayleyMinogueTV and @WHAS11Doug.



Now I just need a mint julep in my hand for the most exciting two minutes in sports. pic.twitter.com/NI9rTTEfb5 — Alyssa Newton 📸 (@AlyssaKNewton) May 1, 2021

Kentucky Derby post positions, morning line odds: Essential Quality — trained by Louisville native Brad Cox — is the favorite, drawing the No. 14 position. Todd Pletcher-trained Known Agenda drew the rail, while Rock Your World had a favorable draw for the No. 15 position.

Kentucky Oaks was held on Friday, April 30. The 5-2 favorite Malathaat won the Oaks in an incredibly tight race edging out Search Results to secure the garland of lilies. The win is trainer Todd Pletcher's fourth career Kentucky Oaks win.

