Kentucky Derby

Officials: 147th Kentucky Derby sees triumphant return with crowd of 51,838

Churchill Downs said wagering on Derby and the week leading up to the day was also up compared to last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 147th Kentucky Derby made a triumphant return to the first Saturday in May despite it being a socially distant gathering.

An estimated crowd of 51,838 fans gathered at Churchill Downs to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports under sunny skies.

In a news release, officials said all-sources wagering on the Kentucky Derby race was $155.4 million, up 96% from last year’s race.

The week leading up to Derby Day, officials said about $314.6 million was recorded in wagering, also up 79% compared to the previous year.

Famed trainer Bob Baffert scored a record 7th Kentucky Derby victory as jockey John Velazquez led Medina Spirit across the finish line by a ½ length.

“Today it was incredibly gratifying to welcome our fans back to Churchill Downs for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, said. “We will continue to invest in this iconic event as we create unique and once-in-a-lifetime experiences in the coming years for our guests.”

Officials also held a naturalization ceremony in the Winner’s Circle where the Oath of Allegiance was administered to five new citizens that represented five different countries.

Hats, masks and plenty of Derby spirit | Kentucky Derby 2021 fashion

A women wears a hat and a horse racing face mask before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

