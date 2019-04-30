LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "If Churchill Downs ever did have a third spire it would be John. We miss him every day. We miss him all week long," Travis Stone of Churchill Downs said.

The Kentucky Derby Pill Pull was not the same without the flawless baritone presentation of John Asher, the former Vice President of Racing Communications at Churchill Downs.

His enthusiasm for the Kentucky Derby has been called "infectious," and Churchill Downs is making sure Asher isn't forgotten after his passing in 2018.

Earlier this week, a portion of Central Avenue was renamed in his honor. Now "John S. Asher Way" sits at 4th and Central.

"The History of Derby" exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum was dedicated in Asher's honor as well.

"John was so enthusiastic about all things horse racing and all things Kentucky Derby. So, it is a great honor for us today to dedicate the exhibit to John," Patrick Armstrong, president and CEO of the museum said.

Though Asher is no longer here, it is clear that his influence at Churchill Downs will live on for years to come.