Pop-up boutique opens in NuLu selling clothing, accessories geared toward Derby

After closing their brick-and-mortar last month, Impromptu Boutique is back for Derby season!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pop-up boutique has opened in the heart of NuLu!

After closing their brick-and-mortar last month, Impromptu Boutique has re-opened their doors and they will stay open until mid May.

Their new location is next to Garage Bar, in the former BLōFISH Clothing space at 714 E. Market Street.

The boutique is geared toward Derby, offering a much more curated selection specific for the big event at the beginning of May.

The new space features a variety of colorful and truly one-of-a-kind dresses, hats and accessories.

Led by the owner and stylist Jordan Mannel, the boutique has become well known throughout Louisville over the last 7 years.

“This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up, our long-time customers were asking for us to come back, and this pop-up allows me to focus on styling and curating specifically for Derby and the surrounding events," Mannel said.

You can also browse or purchase items from Impromptu Boutique online here.

“Derby has always been my favorite time of the year, not only for myself, but for our customers as well. It’s great seeing women looking great and feeling confident at the biggest event our city hosts.” Mannel said.

