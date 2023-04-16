Louisville's newest hotel opening in NuLu just in time for Derby

In the past, about 95 percent of the city's hotel rooms have been occupied on Derby weekend according to Louisville Tourism.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is heading full speed into Derby season, and so is the city's newest boutique hotel!

Hotel Genevieve is set to open on May 3, just days before the Kentucky Derby.

John Fields, the hotel's general manager, says they're ready for Derby guests who've already booked.

"It's really going to be fun. We've got a great team we've put together, an experienced team, so we're ready to roll," he said.

Hotel Genevieve will feature several restaurants and bars with a rooftop view of the city. The hotel's theme pays homage to Louisville's French connections. The hotel is part of a bigger trend in boutique hotels, having smaller spaces with a more intimate experience.

Louisville has seen several pop up in recent years, which is a trend Fields thinks will continue.

"There's a change where people are looking for more of an experience than a cookie cutter box hotel with a name brand," Fields said. "There's an experience in these four walls you're not going to get anywhere else."

In the past, about 95 percent of the city's hotel rooms have been occupied on Derby weekend according to Louisville Tourism. In 2022, average nightly rates topped $650.

