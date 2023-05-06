'Chloe's Dream' euthanized after knee injury in race ahead of Kentucky Derby

The string of horse deaths cast a pall for some Derby-goers on a mostly cloudy and warm day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A horse was euthanized after suffering a knee injury in a race ahead of Kentucky Derby.

This is the 6th horse that has died in recent days.

Chloe's Dream, a 3-year-old gelding that ran on the Derby undercard, is the sixth horse to have died at Churchill Downs in recent days.

"It’s concerning, and I hope they’re quickly trying the best they can to correct whatever’s going on,” said Michael Freeze, who along with his friend dressed up as jockeys. “They need to do whatever is best for the horses, and the sport in general.”

Chloe's Dream got hurt in the second race Saturday. The horse was taken off in an equine ambulance with a right front knee injury and was euthanized, trainer Jeff Hiles confirmed to The Associated Press.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. "They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

New antidoping and medication rules enforced by a central governing body of the sport are scheduled to take effect May 22.

“There’s something going on,” said Pat Murtha, who was attending his first Derby. “They need to find out, and set some rules and regulations to protect these animals.”

PETA released a statement following the death of Chloe's Dream:

"The pre-Derby death toll is still mounting. It’s now six and counting. Although PETA appreciates that the Kentucky state veterinarian exercised caution by scratching the Derby favorite, we called for the closure of the track so stronger protocols could be put in place. Churchill Downs should have listened."

