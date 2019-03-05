LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials announced that a second horse will no longer be running int his year's Kentucky Derby.

Rumors started on Thursday about the fate of Haikal who was suffering from an abscess in his left foot. Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin announced that Haikal was out of the running Friday morning.

McLaughlin said that Haikan is done for the entire Triple Crown season. All they can do at this point is let the horse rest.

Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched on Wednesday due to an entrapped epiglottis, so with Haikal also out of the running, only 19 horses will run in this year's Kentucky Derby.

Mike Smith, the jockey for Omaha Beach, will now ride Todd Pletcher's Cutting Humor.

Churchill Downs officials say that more information on Haikal's condition will be released later today.