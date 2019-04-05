LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each year, WHAS11's beloved Gary Roedemeier breaks down his Derby day favorites. Here is his Derby 145 list and why he thinks they have a good chance of winning.

Race 1

Curate. Lightly raced 5 year old has one bad race but that was at Churchill

Mr. Crow. Second in Grade 1 Vosburgh last year.

Control Stake. Half million dollar winner. Second place 14 times.

Race 2

My Boy Jack. He's the class but has been off since last July.

American Anthem. A speedy Baffert entry but also off almost a year.

King Zachary. Won the Matt Winn last summer then regressed.

Race 3

Surooj First race was an 82 Beyer seems read to win.

He's Stylish. Off since August, he did work a bullet recently at Keeneland.

Young Phillp. Part of D'Amato entry has been working well for second start.

Race 4

Hidden Scroll. Derby Trail dropout caused a lot of buzz in Florida.

High Crime. Last Beyer was a 91 and could have higher ceiling.

Fortin Hill. Won at first asking. Gets I. Ortiz. Dangerous.

Race 5

Brie's Lucky Charm. Second in last two tries. Could get over the top.

Gold Standard. Million dollar baby just missed last time.

Zurlin. 20 point Beyer improvement last time.

Race 6

Marley's Freedom. Baffert, Mike Smith, Grade One winner.

Spiced Perfection. Just won at Keeneland. Always around at the finish.

Amy's Challenge. A neck behind Spiced Perfection at Keeneland.

Race 7

Precieuse. Honey Fox Stakes winner looks solid.

Valedictorian. Almost always hits the board.

Environs. Newcomer to U. S. shows good ability.

Race 8

Mitole. Five wins in a row. Tough customer

Limosine Liberal. Old campaigner. Loves Churchill track.

Whitmore. First or second 20 times.

Race 9

A Thread of Blue. Could make it four in a row.

Social Paranoias. Must match previous effort.

Avie's Flatter. Also on three-race win streak.

Race 10

Instagrand. Best among a group of Derby wannabes.

Mr. Money Bags. He's four for five but at smaller tracks.

Manny Wah. He's a cut below the top three-year-olds, but….

Race 11

Bricks and Mortar. Building a nice record.

Synchrony. 100 Beyer in last two races.

Ticonderoga. Big numbers in optional claiming races.

Race 12

Improbable. He's been hanging around Churchill for weeks. Just looks like a winner.

Tacitus. No horse looks better in training.

Maximum Security. The mystery horse. Can he get an easy lead.

Race 12

Brandon Woods. After two races seems headed in the right direction.

Get the Prize. Second allowance test might be the jackpot.

Aquadini. Dallas Stewart charge could rebound after Bluegrass clunker.

Race 13.

Ranger Up. Best candidate to break through in this race.

Felix the Fox. Seems to run the same race every time.

Rotation. Loves second place.