Fifth horse scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby

All other eligible alternates have been tapped in, meaning this year's Kentucky Derby will only have 18 horses racing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth Kentucky Derby contender has been scratched just hours before the big race.

Forte was scratched from participating in Derby 149 on Saturday morning.

Normally, the Kentucky Derby includes 20 horses. However, with the defection of Skinner on Friday and Forte on Saturday, that means this year's Derby field is down to just 18 starters.

All other eligible alternates were tapped in on Thursday after three other horses were scratched from the Derby: Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN).

