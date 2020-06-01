LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court was announced Jan. 6. These five young women will serve as ambassadors for the Kentucky Derby Festival, attending dozens of events over the two week festival.

Each princess will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

One of them will be crowned queen by a spin-of-the wheel at the Fillies Derby Ball on April 4.

Giavanna (Gia) Combs of Louisville, KY – Gia, 20-years-old, is a junior at the University of Louisville majoring in psychology with a minor in Pan-African Studies. She is a Woodford R. Porter Scholar, Denny Crum Scholar, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She also participated in the medical companion program with the Louisville Veterans Affairs Hospital.

Hannah Maria Edelen of Springfield, KY – Hannah, 21-years-old, is a senior at Northern Kentucky University dual majoring in History and Communication Studies with a minor in Organizational Leadership and Honors. She was the 2018-2019 Student Body President, has served as a Henry Clay Scholar on Capitol Hill, and is currently serving as the NKU Inaugural Presidential Fellow. Hannah is a first-generation college student, member of Kappa Delta Sorority, a 2020 Teach for America Corp Member, and supports her personal initiative “Read Ready Kentucky”.

Leah Hazelwood of Lebanon, KY – Leah, 19-years-old, is a sophomore at the University of Louisville dual majoring in Political Science and Liberal Studies with concentrations in Race & Gender Studies, Global Public Health, and Economics. She is a McConnell Scholar, a Harvard Kennedy Public Policy Leadership Scholar, the College of Arts and Sciences Vice President, a member of Chi Omega Sorority, and is a “children’s advocate” for the Center for Women and Families.

Molly Jett of Louisville, KY—Molly, 21-years-old, is a senior at Bellarmine University double majoring in Communication and Design, Art, and Technology. Before completing her journalism internship abroad in Shanghai, China, she was a public affairs intern for the Kentucky Association of Counties. Molly is also a Bellarmine University Women’s Council Scholar, member of Phi Mu Sorority, former WHAS11 News intern, and active volunteer at the Kentucky Refugee Ministries (KRM).

Hannah Robb of Louisville, KY – Hannah, 20-years-old, is a junior at Bellarmine University studying Business Administration and Marketing. She is a first-generation college student and business woman. She hopes to continue her work with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Toys for Tots organization as a local volunteer coordinator.

Two alternates were also chosen – Grace Rahman of Lexington, KY, a University of Louisville Post-Baccalaureate Student entering med school in the fall, was chosen as first alternate. Abigail Frazier, of Whitesburg, KY, a Senior at the University of Kentucky, was chosen as the second alternate. They will become Princesses if one of the other women is unable to serve.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.