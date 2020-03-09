King Guillermo scratched from Kentucky Derby

Post positions will not change for Saturday's race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — King Guillermo has been scratched from Kentucky Derby 146 due to a fever, Churchill Downs announced Thursday.

The horse was evaluated by veterinarians after the team discovered a fever Wednesday afternoon. Trainer Juan Carlos Avila and owner former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez made the decision to scratch him from the race.

“To race in a race like the Derby we need him at 100%," Avila said. "We aren’t going to be able to demonstrate how good he is like this. I think we are going to have plenty of time to show his quality."

King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby and finished second behind Nadal in the Arkansas Derby. Avila said they will try to get the colt ready for the Preakness.

On Sept. 1, trainer Tommy Drury announced Art Collector would also be out of the race due to a minor foot issue suffered while training at Churchill Downs.

Now, only 17 horses will race Saturday. Churchill Downs said the post positions drawn Tuesday will not be changed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.