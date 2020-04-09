Finnick the Fierce scratched from Kentucky Derby

With Finnick the Fierce and King Guillermo's scratches, only 16 horses with race this Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only 16 horses will race in this year's Kentucky Derby after another contender was scratched Friday morning.

Trainer Rey Hernandez announced one-eyed colt Finnick the Fierce will not run this Saturday after feeling off during training. The horse previously beat favorite Tiz the Law in the first race of his career last June.

The news comes just one day after King Guillermo was scratched from the race with a fever. King Guillermo's trainer Juan Carlos Avila said they needed him to be at 100% to race this Saturday.

On Sept. 1, trainer Tommy Drury announced Art Collector would also be out of the race due to a minor foot issue suffered while training at Churchill Downs.

With only 16 horses in the race, gates 1, 2, 19 and 20 will be open.

