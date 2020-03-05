LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are so many iconic and traditional aspects of Derby weekend, and food is definitely one of them. If you hear mint julep, hot brown, or derby pie you’ll probably think of the Kentucky Derby.

TJ Mueller, the general manager of Rosemary’s Catering, showed us a chicken and biscuit bar over Zoom.

It was one of the dishes that would have been served on Oaks Day and Derby Day at Churchill Downs.

The dish can be customized to each person. You can use different types of biscuits, different topping options and different sauces for the chicken.

“We would have about 1,500 people here on Oaks Day and closer to 2,000 on Derby Day,” said Mueller. “You can kind of build and that way we play to the mass where if there’s something you don’t particularly like or if you have some sort of food allergy, you can stay away from and everybody can build their own.”

Mueller says you can make this as easy or as difficult as you want to. You can fry your own chicken with an air fryer and make biscuits from scratch, or just buy some from the store – either works.

Mueller also showed us how to make some Derby drinks over Zoom: a mint julep, a champagne and bourbon cocktail, and a watermelon faux-rita.

Some of these dishes and drinks might look difficult to make, but Mueller said it’s more about the process than how it turns out when you’re doing this at home.

“I think with all things hospitality and food and drink related…it’s all about the process not really the end result,” said Mueller. “So being around people you love and you want to be around…if you make a mistake, you can buy a couple extra pieces of chicken in case you burn them or maybe buy a little extra mix if you overmix it.”

You can make these drinks and dishes this weekend or anytime this summer when you’re looking to get a little taste of Derby.

