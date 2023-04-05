Thousands of people dress to impress at Churchill Downs for Thurby

Officials say this year 48,513 people made it out to the track for Thurby — making it the highest Thurby attendance in history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Featuring Bluegrass music near the Paddock, the finest bourbon, and top-level horse racing, Thurby continues to celebrate Kentucky's culture and is a bucket list event for all horse racing fans.

Churchill Downs has new renovations and additions this year that thousands of fans are seeing for the first time ever this week.

And the mass of people pulled out all the stops at the track as they wore their best colorful outfits for the 10th edition of Thurby!

Other than dressing up, many say they came for two reasons: to have a good time with loved ones and to win some money.

But for cancer fighters Douglas Reed and Lamar Jones, being at Churchill Downs means much more.

"When the word cancer comes up, it's very disheartening to yourself but it's [also] very disheartening to the people that love you. Six years ago they told me I had 90 days and here I stand," Reed said.

Whether you come to celebrate life or sit at the track -- Derby week is an experience you don't want to miss.

Gates opened at 11 a.m., with post time at 12:45 p.m.

Churchill Downs is encouraging everyone to have a fun time, but to remember there's a Norton doctor on staff if assistance is needed.

Their medical staff are trained to take care of minor injuries from scrapes, bruises, blisters, and dehydration. They also have IV fluids available.

This year, 48,513 people made it out to the track for Thurby. It was the top Thurby attendance in history, with 2019 and 2018 following in suit.

