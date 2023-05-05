'Elevated temperature'; Fourth horse scratched from Kentucky Derby

All other eligible alternates have been tapped in, meaning this year's Kentucky Derby will only have 19 horses racing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fourth Kentucky Derby contender has been scratched ahead of the big race.

CRK Racing's Skinner was scratched from participating in Derby 149 on Friday.

Churchill Downs officials said the scratch is due to "an elevated temperature." Skinner makes the second horse to be scratched from this year's Kentucky Derby due to a high fever.

The decision to pull the young colt from the race was made by trainer John Shirreffs, according to Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards.

Normally, the Kentucky Derby includes 20 horses. However, with the defection of Skinner that means this year's Derby field is down to 19 starters.

All other eligible alternates were tapped in on Thursday after three other horses were scratched from the Derby: Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN).

Officials said the last time four horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was 2015 when 22 horses entered the race.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.