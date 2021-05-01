Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby

A total of 14 races, including the Kentucky Derby, will be run Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at the 147th Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old got off to an early lead, never letting a horse pass him up during the fastest two minutes in sports.

The win is Baffert's seventh Derby victory, beating the record for most Derby wins by a horse trainer. The win was jockey John Velazquez's fourth Derby win.

Here are the winners of all the races at Churchill on Saturday, including the Derby.

For more information on payouts and upcoming races, visit the Churchill Downs website.

Race 12 - The 147th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve

Win: 8 - Medina Spirit $26.20 $12 $7.60

$12 $7.60 Place: 7 - Mandaloun $23 $13.40

$13.40 Show: 9 - Hot Rod Charlie $5.20

Race 11 - Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes

Win: 5 - Colonel Liam

Win: 3 - Domestic Spending

Show: 7 - Smooth Like Strait

Race 10 - Churchill Downs Stakes

Win: 4 - Flagstaff

Place: 13 - Lexitonian

Show: 9 - Whitmore

Race 9 - American Turf Stakes

Win: 5 - Du Jour

Place: 12 - Lucky Law

Show: 2 - Winfromwithin

Race 8 - Pat Day Mile Stakes

Win: 3 - Jackie's Warrior

Place: 8 - Dream Shake

Show: 7 - Whiskey Double

Race 7 - Derby City Distaff Stakes

Win: 4 - Gamine

Place: 2 - Sconsin

Show: 1 - Estilo Talentoso

Race 6 - Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Miles Stakes

Win: 6 - Blowout

Place: 3 - New York Girl

Show: 4 - Zofelle

Race 5

Win: 11 - Masqueparade

Place: 5 - Ghazaaly

Show: 7 - Last Samurai

Race 4

Win: 8 - First Premio

Place: 2 - Bizzee Channel

Show: 1 - Invader

Race 3

Win: 5 - Koolhaus

Place: 2 - Extreme

Show: 3 - Alejandro

Race 2

Win: 3 - Alydiva

Place: 4 - Surrealist

Show: 5 - Texas Shuffle

Race 1

Win: 7 - Ram

Place: 4 - Cool Bobby

Show: 3 - Money for Mischief

Upcoming Races:

Race 13

Scheduled for 7:55 p.m.

Race 14

Scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.