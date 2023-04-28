Preparations are underway for opening night at Churchill Downs

A Churchill Downs spokesperson said crews will be preparing up until the gates open Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pressure is on at Churchill Downs as crews add the final touches to the track for opening night.

On Friday, more than a thousand employees cleaned, hung up signs and paved the racetrack ahead of Derby 149 on Saturday, May 6.

Groups also spread flowers around for decoration and to honor late horses, including Wild On Ice who was euthanized after suffering an injury.

Spokesperson Darren Rogers said crews will continue prepping up until 4:59 p.m. Saturday - right before the event starts.

“We've got a great team here at Churchill Downs that is used to getting ready for these big events and the big crowds,” he said.

Rogers adds the track is most excited to debut its new paddock, where employees beautified the area for guests and horses.

“The Paddock is the heartbeat of any race track. We have 1,038 square feet this year for people to congregate, so it's a dynamite spot,” he said.

Tickets for opening night are still available on Churchill Downs' website. A general admission ticket costs $24.00.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.