80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to run by 4-1 favorite Epicenter and Zandon on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

Not only did Rich Strike capture the first jewel in the Triple Crown, but he also became the second longest shot to win the Kentucky Derby.

Your Derby 148 champion…. Rich Strike at 80-1 pic.twitter.com/nDbDlrhgAD — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) May 7, 2022

