Churchill Downs: Horses entered by suspended trainers can't earn Derby points

Currently, the rule would apply to Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his seventh Derby victory last May when Medina Spirit won.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Points from races in the series that earn berths in the Kentucky Derby won’t be awarded to any horse trained by an individual who is suspended from entering the Kentucky Derby in 2022.

The rule announced by Churchill Downs also applies to any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer.

The rule takes effect Sept. 30.

The colt failed a postrace drug test and Kentucky racing officials have yet to issue a final decision as part of their investigation.

Days after confirming the failed drug test, Baffert released a statement saying Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed drug test could be connected to an anti-fungal ointment used on the horse's hind end.

Baffert said he was informed betamethasone is an ingredient in Otomax, an ointment used on the 3-year-old colt daily following the Santa Anita Derby. The ointment, Baffert said, was recommended by a veterinarian to treat dermatitis.

Baffert repeated that he had no knowledge of betamethasone used on the horse and said the ointment, if the cause, was not used to get an unfair advantage.

