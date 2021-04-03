Churchill Downs to host job fair ahead of Derby, Spring Meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs and various vendor partners are planning a job fair to hire positions for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet
Billed as the "Staff Call to Post," the racetrack is looking for candidates to fill positions for Derby Week and the 38-day Spring Meet, which begins a 10-week run April 24 through June 26.
Kentucky Oaks is scheduled for April 30 and the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is the next day, May 1.
The job fair will be held on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Triple Crown Room at Churchill Downs.
The racetrack says job seekers should park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate. Walk-ins are welcome or register online.
Available job positions from various partners include:
Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)
- Event Staff
- Ushers
- Security
- Access Control
- Supervisors
Prichard Sports & Entertainment Group
- Housekeeping
Levy Restaurants
- Bartenders
- Captains
- Servers
- Bussers
- Carvers
- Cooks
- Concessions
- Dishwashers
- Host/Hostess
- Suite Attendants
- Supervisors
- Warehouse
