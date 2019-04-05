LOUISVILLE, Ky. —
Race 1
WIN: 5 Kowboy Karma $23.20 $8.60 $5.00
PLACE: 2 Control Stake $6.20 $3.60
SHOW: 6 Mr. Crow $3.40
Race 2
WIN: 5 Thirstforlife $28.40 $7.80 $4.20
PLACE: 6 American Anthem $3.20 $2.60
SHOW: 4 King Zachary $2.80
Race 3
WIN: 9 Kneedeepinsnow $24.60 $8.20 $5.80
PLACE: 1A Young Phillip $3.00 $3.40
SHOW: 1 He's Stylish $3.40
Race 4
WIN: 5 Borracho $13.20 $6.40 $3.60
PLACE: 1 Chase the Ghost $21.80 $8.40
SHOW: 2 Hidden Scroll $2.60
Race 5
WIN: 5 Hungry Kitten $12.80 $6.40 $3.80
PLACE: 6 Silver Kitten $5.20 $2.801
SHOW: 2 Gold Standard $2.40
Race 6
Humana Distaff Stakes at 1:13 p.m.
Race 7
Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes at 2:01 p.m.
Race 8
Churchill Downs S. presented by Twinspires.com at 2:45 p.m.
Race 9
American Turf S. presented by Ram Trucks at 3:37 p.m.
Race 10
Pat Day Mile S. presented by LG and E and KU at 4:28 p.m.
Race 11
Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes at 5:25 p.m.
Race 12 - Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve at 6:50 p.m.
Race 13
7:50 p.m.
Race 14
8:20 p.m.