LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Race 12 - Kentucky Derby

WIN: 20 Country House  $132.40  $56.50  $24.60

PLACE: 13 Code of Honor  $15.20  $9.80

SHOW: 8 Tacitus   $5.60

Maximum Security was disqualified after review by Churchill Downs officials.


More races from Derby day

Race 1

WIN: 5 Kowboy Karma $23.20 $8.60 $5.00

PLACE: 2 Control Stake $6.20 $3.60

SHOW: 6 Mr. Crow $3.40 

Race 2

WIN: 5 Thirstforlife $28.40 $7.80 $4.20

PLACE: 6 American Anthem $3.20 $2.60

SHOW: 4 King Zachary $2.80

Race 3

WIN: 9 Kneedeepinsnow $24.60 $8.20 $5.80

PLACE: 1A Young Phillip $3.00 $3.40 

SHOW: 1 He's Stylish $3.40 

Race 4

WIN: 5 Borracho $13.20 $6.40 $3.60

PLACE: 1 Chase the Ghost $21.80 $8.40

SHOW: 2 Hidden Scroll $2.60

Race 5

WIN: 5 Hungry Kitten $12.80 $6.40 $3.80

PLACE: 6 Silver Kitten $5.20 $2.801

SHOW: 2 Gold Standard $2.40 

Race 6

WIN: 3 Mia Mischief $25.00 $7.00 $4.20

PLACE: 7 Marley's Freedom $3.00 $2.60

SHOW: 5 Amy's Challenge $3.40 

Race 7

WIN: 4 Beau Recall (IRE) $23.00 $11.60 $6.80

PLACE: 8 Got Stormy $11.80 $7.20

SHOW: 5 Daddy Is a Legend $4.00

Race 8

WIN: 8 Mitole $6.40 $4.60 $3.60

PLACE: 4 Bobby's Wicked One $7.80 $5.40

SHOW: 6 Promises Fulfilled $4.80 

Race 9

WIN: 3 Digital Age $19.20 $8.60 $5.40

PLACE: 1 A Thread of Blue $4.80 $3.20

SHOW: 2 Social Paranoia $3.60

Race 10

WIN: 7 Mr. Money $17.00 $8.00 $5.40

PLACE: 13 Hog Creek Hustle $14.20 $8.60

SHOW: 3 Dream Maker  $9.60

Race 11

WIN: 12 Bricks and Mortar $4.20 $#.40 $2.80

PLACE: 1 Qurbaan $9.80 $6.60

SHOW: 6 Clyde's Image $9.20


Race 13

7:50 p.m.

Race 14

8:20 p.m.