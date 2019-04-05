LOUISVILLE, Ky. —
Race 12 - Kentucky Derby
WIN: 20 Country House $132.40 $56.50 $24.60
PLACE: 13 Code of Honor $15.20 $9.80
SHOW: 8 Tacitus $5.60
Maximum Security was disqualified after review by Churchill Downs officials.
More races from Derby day
Race 1
WIN: 5 Kowboy Karma $23.20 $8.60 $5.00
PLACE: 2 Control Stake $6.20 $3.60
SHOW: 6 Mr. Crow $3.40
Race 2
WIN: 5 Thirstforlife $28.40 $7.80 $4.20
PLACE: 6 American Anthem $3.20 $2.60
SHOW: 4 King Zachary $2.80
Race 3
WIN: 9 Kneedeepinsnow $24.60 $8.20 $5.80
PLACE: 1A Young Phillip $3.00 $3.40
SHOW: 1 He's Stylish $3.40
Race 4
WIN: 5 Borracho $13.20 $6.40 $3.60
PLACE: 1 Chase the Ghost $21.80 $8.40
SHOW: 2 Hidden Scroll $2.60
Race 5
WIN: 5 Hungry Kitten $12.80 $6.40 $3.80
PLACE: 6 Silver Kitten $5.20 $2.801
SHOW: 2 Gold Standard $2.40
Race 6
WIN: 3 Mia Mischief $25.00 $7.00 $4.20
PLACE: 7 Marley's Freedom $3.00 $2.60
SHOW: 5 Amy's Challenge $3.40
Race 7
WIN: 4 Beau Recall (IRE) $23.00 $11.60 $6.80
PLACE: 8 Got Stormy $11.80 $7.20
SHOW: 5 Daddy Is a Legend $4.00
Race 8
WIN: 8 Mitole $6.40 $4.60 $3.60
PLACE: 4 Bobby's Wicked One $7.80 $5.40
SHOW: 6 Promises Fulfilled $4.80
Race 9
WIN: 3 Digital Age $19.20 $8.60 $5.40
PLACE: 1 A Thread of Blue $4.80 $3.20
SHOW: 2 Social Paranoia $3.60
Race 10
WIN: 7 Mr. Money $17.00 $8.00 $5.40
PLACE: 13 Hog Creek Hustle $14.20 $8.60
SHOW: 3 Dream Maker $9.60
Race 11
WIN: 12 Bricks and Mortar $4.20 $#.40 $2.80
PLACE: 1 Qurbaan $9.80 $6.60
SHOW: 6 Clyde's Image $9.20
Race 13
7:50 p.m.
Race 14
8:20 p.m.