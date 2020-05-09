Live Blog | Protests, counter-protests underway on Derby day in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a live blog and will be updated once information is made known
On the day of the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby, multiple groups will be organizing across city to protest the event.
Many of the groups like the Justice and Freedom Coalition, the NFAC and Until Freedom announced plans for demonstrations ahead of the Derby. The groups are calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case.
A counter-protest group that gathered for a event hosted by the "Angry Viking," a political social media voice, has made their way to downtown.
2:50 p.m.
LMPD confirmed that they worked by setting up a staging area to separate protesters and counter-protesters after a confrontation broke out near Metro Hall. Police say it was mostly yelling and conversations.
LMPD has arrived on the scene in downtown where protesters have gathered.
12:45 p.m.
Counter-protesters and protesters meet at the 6th and Jefferson in downtown Louisville.
11:45 a.m.
National Guard arrives at Churchill Downs in preparation for the Kentucky Derby.
10 a.m.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweets about the Derby and the Breonna Taylor case, "Today, while we honor a KY tradition with the running of the Derby, we remain cognizant of the community’s desire for answers in the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue to move forward with our investigation, reviewing each fact to reach the truth."
9 a.m.
"Angry Viking" holds event at Cox Park near River Rd. Hundreds gathered with guns and American flags.
8 a.m.
Multiple roads around Churchill Downs are closed through Saturday.
The full list of closures can be read below:
- Central Ave. west of 3rd Street – not turning west on Central Ave.
- 4th Street at Central Ave.
- 5th Street at Central Ave.
- 6th Street at Central Ave.
- Rodman St. at Central Ave.
- 9th Street at Central Ave.
- Taylor Blvd. at Central Ave. – no traffic to or from Central Ave.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.