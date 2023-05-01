Here's the guest list for the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby season is in full swing across Louisville this week!
The 149th Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 6 but in the days leading up, there will be plenty of events and parties around the Metro.
One of the biggest parties, the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, has just announced its celebrity-packed guest list for this year's event.
Back for its 34th year, the internationally recognized "premier" Derby Gala will take place Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in Louisville.
Known for its musical extravaganza, the Derby Eve gala has helped raise more than $17 million for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past 13 years.
It was founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with their mother Wilma Barnstable, and Patricitia's late husband Dr. David E. Brown.
Celebrity guests this year include Jack Harlow, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Pine and Peyton Manning.
Here's who is coming this year:
- Patrick Mahomes
- Chris Pine
- Peyton Manning
- Jack Harlow
- Aaron Rodgers
- Smokey Robinson
- Boyz II Men
- Justin Hartley
- Ritchie Sambora
- Eddie Montgomery
- Travis Tritt
- Doug E. Fresh
- Joey Fatone
- Bill Bellamy
- Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead
- Jordan Smith
- Emmitt Smith
- Billy Gilman
- Rachel Platten
- Ian Bohen
- Bret Baier
- Robert Pine
- David Bakhtiari
- Randall Cobb
- Jimmy Graham
- A.J. Hawk
- Matt Flynn
- Brian Bulaga
- Blake Bell
- Shane Buechele
- Brandon Stokley
