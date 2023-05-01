Here's the guest list for the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala

The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised more than $17 million in donations for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center in Lexington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby season is in full swing across Louisville this week!

The 149th Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 6 but in the days leading up, there will be plenty of events and parties around the Metro.

One of the biggest parties, the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, has just announced its celebrity-packed guest list for this year's event.

Back for its 34th year, the internationally recognized "premier" Derby Gala will take place Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in Louisville.

Known for its musical extravaganza, the Derby Eve gala has helped raise more than $17 million for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past 13 years.

It was founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with their mother Wilma Barnstable, and Patricitia's late husband Dr. David E. Brown.

Celebrity guests this year include Jack Harlow, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Pine and Peyton Manning.

Here's who is coming this year:

Patrick Mahomes

Chris Pine

Peyton Manning

Jack Harlow

Aaron Rodgers

Smokey Robinson

Boyz II Men

Justin Hartley

Ritchie Sambora

Eddie Montgomery

Travis Tritt

Doug E. Fresh

Joey Fatone

Bill Bellamy

Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead

Jordan Smith

Emmitt Smith

Billy Gilman

Rachel Platten

Ian Bohen

Bret Baier

Robert Pine

David Bakhtiari

Randall Cobb

Jimmy Graham

A.J. Hawk

Matt Flynn

Brian Bulaga

Blake Bell

Shane Buechele

Brandon Stokley

