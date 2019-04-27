LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There’s one week left until the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Bob Baffert has three horses in the race and if he wins, he would have the most wins in Derby history.

Roadster and Gamewinner arrived at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Baffert trained an impressive crop of Derby-aged horses this past year, but he said it was quickly clear which ones would be contenders.

“Roadster, I knew he was something really special and then Gamewinner, when we worked him, I knew he was special before I ran him,” he said.

Kentucky Derby 145 takes place on May 4.