LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- All eyes are on Churchill this weekend. But after injuries and deaths shocked many at the Santa Anita racetrack in California, it had many wondering about Churchill’s safety.



It's one of the most traditional sports still entertaining fans to this day.

"It's been around for 150 years, and it's all about my horse is faster than your horse," Bob Baffert, a horse trainer of two Triple Crown winners, said.

But over the last year American horseracing has faced some tragedies with a rash of injuries at California’s Santa Anita track. It got many thinking, will the hardships affect this year's Kentucky Derby?

"It's called the great race place for a reason. It's the most beautiful track in America and you got this beautiful facility this beautiful backdrop of the mountains and everything and then all of a sudden you've got this dark shadow over it," Baffert said.



Baffert calls the California track home. Not only is he the trainer of two Triple Crown Winners-- American Pharoah and Justify--but also five Derby title holders. He said more people need to be informed about the sport.

"For somebody that doesn't follow it and they read about it, it was a bad story, but you know we just had to get through it," Baffert said.

As any sport like football or wrestling can be harmful to the athlete, he explains taking care of their horses is a priority.

"You just need to educate the general public--that we do take care of our horses--and we don't mean bad things to happen to them, but there is going to be injuries and I think hopefully it'll get taken care of,” Baffert said.

Some curious minds have wondered how the events at Santa Anita have affected trainers and owners.

"I think it's a wakeup call across America. You know all trainers all jockeys, just gotta be more aware of what's going on," Baffert said.







And more importantly for those in Louisville, if the damage done in California will change the outcome this weekend. Baffert still believes the first Saturday in May will be a good time for the industry.

"Hey the Kentucky Derby, believe me. It's going to be fun it's going to be wild and crazy, and it's going to be a great day of racing

