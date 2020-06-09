Kentucky governor presents Derby trophy virtually

“With or without fans, your accomplishment is forever a part of our history,” Gov. Andy Beshear said to trainer Bob Baffert on social media.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear presented the Kentucky Derby trophy virtually.

The governor and his family posed with the trophy after announcing last week he would not be presenting it in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the great people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, congratulations to Authentic, Spendthrift Farm, MyRacehorse Stable, Madaket Stables, Starlight Racing and Bob Baffert on winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby,” he said via social media. “With or without fans, your accomplishment is forever a part of our history.”

On behalf of the great people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, congratulations to Authentic, Spendthrift Farm, MyRacehorse Stable, Madaket Stables, Starlight Racing and Bob Baffert on winning the 146th running of the @KentuckyDerby. pic.twitter.com/dTWEoFQiKu — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 5, 2020

It’s another tradition that fell by the wayside because of the virus.

No fans were in attendance at this year’s Derby.

PHOTOS | Authentic wins 146th Kentucky Derby 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.