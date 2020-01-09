Art Collector will not run in Kentucky Derby due to 'minor foot issue'

Trainer Tommy Drury said even though the issue was small, the horse "has to always come first."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art Collector is out of the running for the 146th Kentucky Derby, according to a press release from Churchill Downs.

Trainer Tommy Drury said the horse, who recently won races at Kenneland and Ellis Park, suffered a minor foot issue while running at Churchill Downs on Monday. Drury said Art Collector could not be treated with an anti-inflammatory this close to the race, due to the sport's strict medication rules.

"I had to make a choice," Drury told Jennie Rees of the Kentucky Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA). "Your horse has to always come first. To run in a race of this caliber and trying to compete against the best 3-year-olds in this country, you've got to be 110 percent."

Drury said he wasn't comfortable letting Art Collector run in the Kentucky Derby, even with a minor issue. He talked through options with his veterinarians and blacksmith, but he knew that it wouldn't be fair to have the horse run.

"He's been too good to us, and we're going to make sure he's taken care of first," he said.

According to the release from Churchill Downs, Art Collector went back to Drury's training base in Oldham County Monday morning. Drury said Art Collector will be prepared to run in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Oct. 3.

The 146th Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, Sept. 5. Post positions for the race are expected to be released Tuesday at 11 a.m. The post positions draws will be streamed on KentuckyDerby.com.

