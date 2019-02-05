LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a few short days, all eyes will be on Louisville as the 145th Kentucky Derby kicks off. It's the equivalent of a national holiday here in the Bluegrass, and the event just gets bigger and better every year.

If you're new to Louisville, you could feel a little like a "Derby Dummy", especially if you aren't familiar with horse racing. Thankfully, Daniel Sechtin and Rob Harris - who are both new to our lovely city - decided to get their education on and learn the basics. WHAS11 veteran and resident Derby expert Gary Roedemeier took the two of them under his wing and gave them the lowdown on how to navigate the Derby like a local.

Here are a few tips to make your first Derby a great one!

1. Keep the umbrella at home

The weather for this year's Derby is looking less-than-spectacular. However, Churchill Downs has a very strict no-umbrella policy - you will be forced to leave it outside if you want to get into the track. Pick up a poncho to keep your outfit dry. Check out the latest Louisville forecast.

2. You can bring your lunch

Concessions at Churchill, while tasty, won't come cheap. You are allowed to bring your own lunch, but it must be in a clear container. You may also bring water or a soda, but it has to be in a sealed plastic bottle. Bringing your own alcohol is a big no-no as well. You can see more of the can/can't bring list here.

3. Brush up on some lingo

You don't have to be a walking dictionary when it comes to horse racing, but it doesn't hurt to have a few terms in your back pocket. For example, a furlong is a unit of measurement. It is equivalent to an eighth of a mile. The track used for the Kentucky Derby is a mile and a quarter, or 10 furlongs. Want to learn a few more terms? The Daily Racing Form has a helpful glossary to get you started.

4. Don't stress about your outfit

If you've decided to come last minute, you may be freaking out about what to wear to the track. The fun thing about the Kentucky Derby is that you'll see a little bit of everything - you'd have to try pretty hard to offend anyone. Plus, the rainy weather means most people will be sporting those oh-so-fashionable ponchos anyway! Comfortable shoes are a must, though, since General Admission tickets don't guarantee you a seat. Check out a gallery of last year's Derby fashions if you're stuck.

5. Betting is about bravery

You can put a lot of time and effort into figuring out which horses to bet on, but you really don't have to. Gary Roedemeier says that not knowing much about horse racing could be an advantage when it comes to betting. There are several ways you can bet - check out that info here - but winning big at the track comes down to how brave you are and how much money you have.

6. Enjoy yourself!

At the heart of it, the Kentucky Derby is all about having fun. Spirits are high and it feels like the whole world comes together as everyone sings the Kentucky state song before the big race (take a look at the lyrics if you aren't familiar with the song). Bet a few bucks on a horse with a cool name, sip on a mint julep, and just enjoy the camaraderie!

