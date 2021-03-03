KDF, Kentucky Lottery offer '2021 Derby City Enthusiast' giveaway drawing

To register, players must enter a non-winning Fast Play Lottery ticket online. The prizes include a helicopter tour of the city and a tour of Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) and Kentucky Lottery are partnering for a '2021 Derby City Enthusiast' prize package.

To enter the promotion, players must register for a Fun Club account at the Lottery's website, and submit a non-winning Fast Play ticket worth $5 or more purchased between March 1 and April 10. The tickets will be placed in a drawing that will take place on April 13.

The winner will be named as the '2021 Derby City Enthusiast,' and receive a prize package centered around Derby Festival-themed experiences.

“Spring is traditionally a time of celebration in Kentucky and special partnerships like this help us continue to share that Derby Festival spirit,” KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said. “Each year, we enlist the help of the Kentucky Lottery because they are the experts at giving away valuable prizes."

Prizes include a Belle of Louisville Captain’s Package for two, an exclusive helicopter tour for two with KDF’s President and CEO, a two-night package at The Galt House and the newly renovated Swizzle restaurant dinner and a tour of Churchill Downs with an exclusive gift from the Kentucky Derby Museum.

“We’re excited to present our players the opportunity to win a group of experiences as the Derby City Enthusiast that are unlike anything we’ve ever offered,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “Every year we look forward to meeting the winner of our Derby Festival promotion, and this year is no exception. These experiences will truly create memories for a lifetime.”

