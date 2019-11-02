GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Old Friends horse farm in Kentucky says a monument company is stepping forward to make sure each retired racehorse buried there is eventually remembered with a headstone.

The farm near Georgetown says it has received a donation from Bardstown-based Kentucky Monument company. The farm says Kentucky Monument has donated three new markers for graves in the farm's horse cemetery.

It says the company has committed to donate several granite headstones each year so all horses currently interred will eventually have a fitting headstone.

Old Friends President Michael Blowen says all horses that die at the farm receive a grave marker, but only some receive permanent stone markers because of the expense. He says many existing stone markers were paid for by an owner of a horse, a track connection or racing fans.