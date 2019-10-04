LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner and there was a different kind of horse race at Keeneland Tuesday afternoon.

Two-year-olds in training, as well as horses of racing age, were on the auction block.

It’s the last major horse sale before the Derby and horses sold there in the past actually raced in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

One filly, Sweet Diane, is on track for the Kentucky Oaks and River Bend Farm in Goshen bought her for $500,000.

“We’ve been selling yearlings at Keeneland here for 28 years and we’re looking to break out into racing – maybe have a little fun,” River Bend Farm manager Larry Weeden said.

Bob Elliston, Keeneland Racing and Sales vice president said, “If they’re willing to pay that kind of money for them, the expectation is that return in investment is winning at the highest level and several horses have come out of this sale who have done that.”

The top seller at the horse sale was a filly, coming in at $1.3 million.