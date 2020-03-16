LEXINGTON, Ky. — Officials at Keeneland have announced the spring meet has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say the decision comes after the CDC warned against holding large events and mass gatherings including conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, and weddings or any other type of assembly.

CDC officials also recommended events with 50 people or more should also be canceled for the next 8 weeks.

“Keeneland’s Spring Meet is a rite and tradition that touches every aspect of Central Kentucky and beyond, and the decision to cancel racing is agonizing for our staff, our many loyal fans and our horsemen,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “During the past several weeks, we have exhausted all avenues for safely conducting our Spring Meet. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have diligently worked with local, state and national partners in health and government to ensure our actions are the most responsible we can take. We all find ourselves in uncharted territory, but nothing is more important to Keeneland than protecting the health and safety of our athletes, stable employees, horsemen, patrons, track employees and the community at large.”

Keenland said in the meantime, they will focus on identifying ways they can offer support and aid to the Central Kentucky community and the horse industry.

Visitors who’ve purchased tickets for the spring meet will receive a full refund. Officials say they will receive an email confirming the refund. Those refunds should be received within a few days of receiving email confirmation. They do expect delays due to high volume.

For continued updates, visit keeneland.com/COVID19.

