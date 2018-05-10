LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) — Keeneland’s Fall Meet is a great chance to see top-notch Thoroughbred racing, but a line-up of special events makes sure that there’s something for everyone.

The race track has released the details of this year’s Fall Meet, which takes place from October 5 through October 27. From tailgating to tours to wagering, there’s a little something for everyone.

Admission to Keeneland for the Fall Meet is $5. Admission for children 12 and under is free. Gates open at 11 a.m. and first post is at 1:05 p.m. (except on October 6, when it is 12:40 p.m.).

There are multiple new events for October, including an “Owner’s Experience Tour” that will let you feel like a racehorse owner for a day! Behind-the-scenes tours of Keeneland led by Hall of Fame jockey Chris McCarron are scheduled for October 19 and 26.

The Secretariat Festival Meet and Greet will take place on October 14. Actors from the film and other special guests will be available to meet fans of the iconic racehorse.

Keeneland offers a wide variety of family, community, and college events throughout the fall season. We’ve included a list of them with links to more information below. You can see the full Keeneland evet calendar here.

Weekly Events:

Wednesday-Friday, Sunday: Owner’s Experience Tour

Wednesdays: WINS-Day Challenge

Saturday mornings: Sunrise Trackside

Fridays and Saturdays: Tailgating on The Hill

Special Events

Jockey Autograph Signing – October 7

Make-A-Wish Day – October 11

College Scholarship Day – October 12

$400 Fall Handicapping Challenge – October 13

Secretariat Festival Meet and Greet – October 14

2018 Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge – October 14

Kids Club Family Day – October 14

seeblue. Day at the Races – October 19

Behind-The-Scenes Tour with Chris McCarron – October 19 and 26

Heroes Day – October 21

Trunk Shows at the Keeneland Shop

Christine A. Moore – October 5-7

Maui Jim and Dorfman Pacific – October 12-14

Frederique – October 19-21

TBA – October 26-27

Friday Fan Giveaways

October 5 – Darley Umbrella giveaway

October 12 – chance to win a VIP Distillery Experience with Buffalo Trace

October 19 – Bluegrass Experience Sweepstakes

