LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – On Monday morning, June 4, people got to see Justify workout one last time at Churchill Downs before he heads off to the Belmont as a Triple Crown hopeful.

His trainers said he hasn't had a bad day of training yet. The undefeated Justify did a five-furlong breeze in about a-minute-and-one-seconds. Martin Garcia was in the saddle during the breeze.

Only 12 horses have won the Triple Crown. Justify's competitors said it's a good bet he'll make 13.

Trainers Dale Romans and D. Wayne Lukas at the track on Sunday. They said Justify's run in the Preakness should get more praise and fewer doubts.

Bob Baffert, Justify's trainer, said America is watching Justify and the racing industry.

"The Triple Crown, it gets a lot of America involved. They're all watching it. Hopefully, there's a horse going for it. I can tell at the airports,” Baffert said. “People, complete strangers telling me, good luck. Good luck in the Belmont. I think it brings a lot of people to the sport, to the game."

Justify, Restoring Hope, and Free Drop Billy are scheduled to fly to New York on Wednesday morning, June 6, and will leave the grounds at about 8 or 8:30 a.m.

You didn't have to pay a thing to see some the Belmont hopefuls train on Monday. Guests were able to park free of charge in the Orange and Black Lots outside of the Paddock Gate.

