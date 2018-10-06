LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner, Justify is back in Kentucky.

The Belmont Stakes champion arrived at Churchill Downs after 1 p.m. on Monday. He is housed in Barn 33.

He will spend nearly a week in Louisville before heading back to his home base at Santa Anita Park in California.

During the June 16 Downs After Dark program, trainer Bob Baffert, the owners of Justify and jockey Mike Smith will receive their engraved Kentucky Derby trophies.

Baffert made history by becoming the only trainer to win two Triple Crowns with his first being in 2015 with American Pharoah.

Officials did not disclose if Justify will be paraded around the Downs during the event.

Justify held off Gronkowski in the Belmont Stakes by 1 ¾ lengths to become the 13th Triple Crown winner.

