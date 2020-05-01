LEXINGTON, Ky. — Triple Crown winner Justify has reportedly sired his first foal.

Audley Farm announced the birth of Justify's first foal, a filly, on Jan. 3, 2020. The filly was born out of mare Foreign Affair at Amaroo Farm near Lexington.

"It's a filly! Born last night by Justify out of the new mare Foreign Affair," Audley Farm announced on their Facebook.

According to its website, Audley Farm bred Bodemeister, who finished second in the 2012 Kentucky Derby and sired 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming.

Fans have been congratulating the farm and speculating on possible names for the filly.

"Congrats! Can I throw the name “Justifiable Affair” into the hat," Megan Jean commented on the announcement.

Fellow Triple Crown winner American Pharoah's first foal was also born on Jan. 3 in 2017.

