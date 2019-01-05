LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – John Asher loved to laugh at himself and that’s one reason we all loved the man so much. This is the first Kentucky Derby without him after his sudden death last August of a heart attack.

So, I wondered, which horse would John make his pick for Derby 145? His favorite? His wife Dee tells me without a doubt, it would have been Tacitus, the gray winner of the Wood Memorial trained by Churchill Downs favorite Bill Mott.

Asher also loved Mott for his loyalty to Louisville and the track over the years. He was always pulling for him to win his Kentucky Derby. Dee says that would have been the driving reason.

Of course, John was also famous for his string of losing Derby picks and loved to laugh about it – at his expense!

Tacitus, by the way, was considered to be the greatest historian and writer in the Roman empire.

John was admired as the greatest historian of the Derby and Churchill in modern times.

Tacitus gets my bet!

