LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Trainer Bob Baffert is in Louisville on Wednesday since he is being inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.

When he was in town, he talked about one of his most famous jockeys who rode the Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah.

Victor Espinoza suffered a broken neck and was initially paralyzed.

In July, he was at the Del Mar racetrack riding Bobby Abu Dhabi in a workout when the horse suddenly collapsed of an apparent heart attack.

Bafftert said Espinoza suddenly was thrown into the air, landed in the dirt, and broke his neck.

He now wears a neck brace and is continuing to recover.

