LEXINGTON, Ky. — Racing officials say jockey Adam Beschizza suffered a collarbone injury during today's fifth race.

Beschizza was stable upon discharge from Keeneland’s First Aid station and transported to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for further evaluation.

Beschizza was riding the horse, Triggerman. The horse fell and sustained a catastrophic injury to its left front limb.

Triggerman was later put to sleep.

This is the third horse to be euthanized at Keeneland since the Fall meet started on Oct. 4.

Stella d'Oro and Fast Dreamer were both euthanized on day one of the meet, after leg injuries.

In an effort to improve safety, Keeneland has recently hired an equine safety director and a director of racing surfaces.

