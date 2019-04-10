LEXINGTON, Ky. — A horse, Stella d’Oro, was euthanized at Keeneland after suffering a catastrophic injury during a race on October 4. Keeneland said they are saddened by the loss.

Another horse, Fast Dreamer, was also injured but was taken to a barn to be evaluated.

“Keeneland remains committed to the welfare of all involved in this sport we love so much,” a statement from the Equine Safety Director said in part.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Keeneland are investigating the incident.

