KHRC releases necropsy reports for Rio Moon, Swanson Lake

Of the dozen horses that died at Churchill Downs, seven of the necropsy reports have been released.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has released the necropsy reports for both Rio Moon and Swanson Lake.

Both horses suffered skeletal injuries, but Rio Moon's necropsy revealed issues in both the lungs and stomach according to the reports. Additionally, neither horse had issues with their gait before their injuries.

The reports added no prohibited drugs were found in Rio Moon or Swanson Lake.

Horse racing officials continue to investigate the deaths of 12 horses at Churchill Downs in recent months. So far, no pattern in their deaths has been determined.

Seven necropsy reports have now been released.

Churchill Downs has paused racing at its track and moved future Spring Meet races to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky.

