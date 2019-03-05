Every year, Gary Roedemeier breaks down his favorite horses for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby. Here are his picks for all of Friday's races, and why they made his list.

Race 1

Crupi's Pizza Dom: Best of evenly matched race

Handsome Honey: Lanerie returns home

Luck of the Draw: Always seems to hit the board

Race 2

Awestruck: Third race off layoff

Alter Moon: Serious back class

Magical: Wet track may help

Race 3

Lady Kate: Exits Grade One event

Irish Mischief: Ran well in Grade Three

Golden Curl: Could improve off maiden score

Race 4

Life Mission: Seems ready to improve

Value Engineering: If he makes the field

I Can Do Anything: OK! How about hitting the board?

MTO Napoleon's Empire

Race 5

Queen of Beas: Big Beyer Numbers

Break Even: Undefeated

Proud Emma: Two wins but off since Jan. 31

Race 6

Newspaperofrecord: Serious horse. Off since Breeders' Cup win

Cambier Parc: Second choice in less than inspiring field

Winter Sunset: Never worse than third

Race 7

McKinzie: Baffert wants a win. Should get it in the Grade 2 Alysheba.

Seeking the Soul: Can he bounce back from Dubai trip?

Instilled Regard: Fourth in last year's Derby

Race 8

Blue Prize: Very consistent million dollar winner

She's a Julie: Part of the pace but will she be around at the end

Secret Spice: Ran a 106 Beyer three races ago

Race 9

Solid Wager: Veteran has hit the board 26 times.

Knight's Key: Numbers seem headed in the right direction.

American Tattoo: Argentina invader. Pletcher trains.

Race 10

World of Trouble: This guy can sprint on any surface

Angaston: Good stakes record

Bound for Nowhere: Only one real clunker on his record

Race 11 - Kentucky Longines Oaks 145

Street Band: Doyle controls flighty filly for Larry Jones

Out for a Spin: If she repeats Kenneland race no one can catch

Bellafina: Last time at Churchill she was fourth

RELATED: 145th Longines Kentucky Oaks post positions, morning line odds

Race 12

High Regard: Class relief after a bad stakes race in Florida

Cosmic Code: Comes back to the allowance level for a big chance

Free Cover: Has only missed the board one time

Race 13

Vomba: Ready to breakout if she can hold a lead

Aymara: First race was a training run. This might be for real

Shilah Baby: Always around the pace and ready to hit the board

Thanks for reading and Happy Oaks, everyone.

MORE FROM GARY ROEDEMEIER:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.