Every year, Gary Roedemeier breaks down his favorite horses for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby. Here are his picks for all of Friday's races, and why they made his list.
Race 1
- Crupi's Pizza Dom: Best of evenly matched race
- Handsome Honey: Lanerie returns home
- Luck of the Draw: Always seems to hit the board
Race 2
- Awestruck: Third race off layoff
- Alter Moon: Serious back class
- Magical: Wet track may help
Race 3
- Lady Kate: Exits Grade One event
- Irish Mischief: Ran well in Grade Three
- Golden Curl: Could improve off maiden score
Race 4
- Life Mission: Seems ready to improve
- Value Engineering: If he makes the field
- I Can Do Anything: OK! How about hitting the board?
- MTO Napoleon's Empire
Race 5
- Queen of Beas: Big Beyer Numbers
- Break Even: Undefeated
- Proud Emma: Two wins but off since Jan. 31
Race 6
- Newspaperofrecord: Serious horse. Off since Breeders' Cup win
- Cambier Parc: Second choice in less than inspiring field
- Winter Sunset: Never worse than third
Race 7
- McKinzie: Baffert wants a win. Should get it in the Grade 2 Alysheba.
- Seeking the Soul: Can he bounce back from Dubai trip?
- Instilled Regard: Fourth in last year's Derby
Race 8
- Blue Prize: Very consistent million dollar winner
- She's a Julie: Part of the pace but will she be around at the end
- Secret Spice: Ran a 106 Beyer three races ago
Race 9
- Solid Wager: Veteran has hit the board 26 times.
- Knight's Key: Numbers seem headed in the right direction.
- American Tattoo: Argentina invader. Pletcher trains.
Race 10
- World of Trouble: This guy can sprint on any surface
- Angaston: Good stakes record
- Bound for Nowhere: Only one real clunker on his record
Race 11 - Kentucky Longines Oaks 145
- Street Band: Doyle controls flighty filly for Larry Jones
- Out for a Spin: If she repeats Kenneland race no one can catch
- Bellafina: Last time at Churchill she was fourth
RELATED: 145th Longines Kentucky Oaks post positions, morning line odds
Race 12
- High Regard: Class relief after a bad stakes race in Florida
- Cosmic Code: Comes back to the allowance level for a big chance
- Free Cover: Has only missed the board one time
Race 13
- Vomba: Ready to breakout if she can hold a lead
- Aymara: First race was a training run. This might be for real
- Shilah Baby: Always around the pace and ready to hit the board
Thanks for reading and Happy Oaks, everyone.
MORE FROM GARY ROEDEMEIER:
- Louisville trainer getting horse acquainted with track
- Jockey Sophie Doyle works her magic at Derby
- 'Out For A Spin' takes a spin on the Oaks
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.