LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six months after the controversial finish at the 145th Kentucky Derby, a federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit contesting the disqualification of Maximum Security.

RELATED: Maximum Security owners sue to overturn Kentucky Derby disqualification

The owners of the horse, Gary and Mary West sued the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission after stewards ruled the horse interfered with others.

The pair of owners argued that the process was unconstitutional.

Country House, the horse, who finished second, ultimately was named the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified in the 145th "Run for the Roses."

RELATED: Maximum Security forced out of Pa. Derby with colon issue

RELATED: Maximum Security beaten in first start since Derby DQ

RELATED: Kentucky Derby winner Country House to get extended break

RELATED: Maximum Security jockey appeals suspension for Derby disqualification

RELATED: Jockey Saez suspended for 15 days after Maximum Security disqualification at Kentucky Derby

RELATED: Maximum Security’s Jockey Saez planning to appeal suspension ruling

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.