Churchill Downs to hold moment of silence for Miguel Mena

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs, members of the horse racing community and family are set to pay tribute to jockey Miguel Mena by gathering in the Trackside Winner’s Circle for a moment of silence Wednesday.

Mena, a well-known jockey, died Oct. 31 after being struck by a car I-64W near Hurstbourne Parkway. The ceremony will conclude with a a solemn performance of “My Old Kentucky Home."

The jockey was one of the the winningest in the track's history and a two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes.

Mena’s 481 wins at Churchill Downs rank 15th all-time. He won 16 stakes events locally – the last, of which, was his second triumph in the Stephen Foster (GII) aboard Tom’s d’Etat in 2020.

There will be a moment of silence that pays tribute to late jockey Miguel Mena in the Trackside Winner's Circle @ChurchillDowns immediately following Race 5 Wednesday at approximately 3:03 p.m. ET.



He began riding regularly at Churchill Downs in the fall of 2006. While he never won a Churchill Downs riding title, he did finish among the top five riders in races won during eight local meetings

The ceremony is set for 3:03 p.m. following winner's circle ceremonies for Race 5 at Churchill Downs.

