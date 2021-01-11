Churchill Downs to hold moment of silence for Miguel Mena

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs, members of the horse racing community and family are set to pay tribute to jockey Miguel Mena by gathering in the Trackside Winner’s Circle for a moment of silence Wednesday.
Mena, a well-known jockey, died Oct. 31 after being struck by a car I-64W near Hurstbourne Parkway. The ceremony will conclude with a a solemn performance of “My Old Kentucky Home."
The jockey was one of the the winningest in the track's history and a two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes.
Mena’s 481 wins at Churchill Downs rank 15th all-time. He won 16 stakes events locally – the last, of which, was his second triumph in the Stephen Foster (GII) aboard Tom’s d’Etat in 2020.
He began riding regularly at Churchill Downs in the fall of 2006. While he never won a Churchill Downs riding title, he did finish among the top five riders in races won during eight local meetings
The ceremony is set for 3:03 p.m. following winner's circle ceremonies for Race 5 at Churchill Downs.
