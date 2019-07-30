LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Churchill Downs is looking to shut down part of South Fourth Street near the track as part of a planned expansion.

The track says they want to close down Fourth near Oakdale Avenue. This is part of their $8 million investment in the expansion of Churchill’s backside.

That expansion involved building a new Equine Medical Center and quarantine facility.

In a statement, Churchill says the additions will help bolster Kentucky’s international thoroughbred presence by allowing horses from other countries to fly directly to Louisville.

